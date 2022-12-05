Surprisingly, Sigourney Weaver Hasn't Acted In Front Of A Green Screen Since Ghostbusters

We're a few weeks away from the return of the box office king, James Cameron. His newest film, "Avatar: The Way of Water," is our first return to the world of "Avatar" since the 2009 original. But what's a director without his muse? Working once again with Cameron is the incomparable Sigourney Weaver, this time playing the role of Jake Sully's (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri's (Zoe Saldana) adopted 14-year-old Na'vi daughter, Kira, who may or may not be the reincarnation of Weaver's initial "Avatar" character, Grace Augustine.

Yeah, that's a lot of lore to take in at once. Weaver herself even admitted it took her a while to properly connect to the new material, though thankfully Cameron was there to give some tough love along the way. It might seem strange to have Weaver play a 14-year-old, but part of the beauty of the motion-capture technology that "Avatar" heavily uses is that what matters is the genuine emotion and body language of the actor, not their physical appearance. It's a surreal, out-of-body experience to take on such a role, but Weaver was up to Cameron's challenge. From the "Alien" franchise to "Avatar," this is far from her first role in a technologically complex blockbuster.

On this week's episode of the Smartless podcast, Sigourney Weaver joined hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett to discuss her training for the "Avatar" sequel. And despite her expansive credits, Weaver admitted that she hasn't acted in front of a green screen since shooting pick-ups for the first "Ghostbusters" film.