You People Trailer: Cultures Clash Hilariously As Jonah Hill Wants To Marry Eddie Murphy's Daughter
Eddie Murphy. Jonah Hill. Here's two comedians you usually don't think of in the same sentence, but that's about to change, because they have a new Netflix comedy coming out. Get ready for "You People," and you can catch the first trailer right now to see if it seems up your alley.
In the sneak peek, we are introduced to Hill's character, who is trying to impress his girlfriend's parents (played by Eddie Murphy and Nia Long) at a restaurant while asking for her hand in marriage. Naturally, her folks have some culturally appropriate questions for this white dude their daughter intends to shack up with, and awkwardness ensues. According to the streamer, the film follows a new couple who "find themselves confronting societal expectations and generational differences amidst their families clashing cultures."
Watch the You People trailer
Honestly, Murphy and Hill is a team-up I never saw coming ,and never knew I needed, but now desperately want to see if they live up to the expectations my brain has drummed up about the idea of them collaborating. Thankfully, they feel like a really good pair to tackle these cultural criticisms on race and romance in front of the camera. Hill's work is quite self-aware, and even his recent documentary "Stutz" at Netflix — an exploration of the self via an attempt to interview his therapist — shows that he is more than willing to confront truths and make them funny.
Behind the camera, "black-ish" creator Kenya Barris directs the film from a script he wrote alongside Hill, which is a really interesting and fun detail about this project. Something tells me Hill's particular brand of comedy was of interest to Barris for this topic, and it'll be really fun to see how their styles and sensibilities joined forces in the script. Additionally, Tudum tells us that the film will also explore the ideas of an interfaith relationship, with Hill's character's family as Jewish and Lauren London's character's family as Muslim. Hill has been vocal about his Jewish heritage, so it seems he really was the perfect person to pen this story with Barris.
Alongside Hill, Murphy, London, and Long, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny will play Hill's parents. Sam Jay, La La Anthony, Travis Bennett, Andrea Savage, Rhea Perlman, Deon Cole, Elliott Gould, and Mike Epps round out the supporting cast along with notables like longtime legends Rhea Perlman and Elliot Gould. Additionally, "Shiva Baby" breakout star Molly Gordon will have a supporting role.
"You People" will be released on Netflix in the United States on January 27, 2023.