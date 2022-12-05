You People Trailer: Cultures Clash Hilariously As Jonah Hill Wants To Marry Eddie Murphy's Daughter

Honestly, Murphy and Hill is a team-up I never saw coming ,and never knew I needed, but now desperately want to see if they live up to the expectations my brain has drummed up about the idea of them collaborating. Thankfully, they feel like a really good pair to tackle these cultural criticisms on race and romance in front of the camera. Hill's work is quite self-aware, and even his recent documentary "Stutz" at Netflix — an exploration of the self via an attempt to interview his therapist — shows that he is more than willing to confront truths and make them funny.

Behind the camera, "black-ish" creator Kenya Barris directs the film from a script he wrote alongside Hill, which is a really interesting and fun detail about this project. Something tells me Hill's particular brand of comedy was of interest to Barris for this topic, and it'll be really fun to see how their styles and sensibilities joined forces in the script. Additionally, Tudum tells us that the film will also explore the ideas of an interfaith relationship, with Hill's character's family as Jewish and Lauren London's character's family as Muslim. Hill has been vocal about his Jewish heritage, so it seems he really was the perfect person to pen this story with Barris.

Alongside Hill, Murphy, London, and Long, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny will play Hill's parents. Sam Jay, La La Anthony, Travis Bennett, Andrea Savage, Rhea Perlman, Deon Cole, Elliott Gould, and Mike Epps round out the supporting cast along with notables like longtime legends Rhea Perlman and Elliot Gould. Additionally, "Shiva Baby" breakout star Molly Gordon will have a supporting role.

"You People" will be released on Netflix in the United States on January 27, 2023.