Warwick Davis's Approach To Returning As Willow Was Inspired By Luke Skywalker's The Last Jedi Arc

2022 saw the return of deep magic. George R. R. Martin's "Game of Thrones" universe made its way back to the small screen with "House of the Dragon" while J.R.R. Tolkien's Middle-earth was re-imagined for the series "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power." Never to be outdone, Lucasfilm drew George Lucas' high fantasy (no, not that one) "Willow" out of memory for a sequel series. Sure, these projects are wholly unrelated, but it's kind of funny that all three dropped within a few months of each other, right?

Of these fantastical tales, "Willow" fosters the most singular intrigue, if only on the merit that it mustn't shoulder the strenuous weight of expectation that comes tied with ongoing blockbuster productions. Or, perhaps a better way of saying that is this: The "Willow" sequel series get a little more breathing room than its fellow fantasies, something larger fandoms are loathe to provide.

And that means cast members like Warwick Davis, who returned to his titular role as the Nelwyn magician with a kind heart and a quicker temper, were able to adapt their characters in a way befitting all the life experience they accrued in the intervening decades since the original 1988 cinematic release. Among those life experiences which inspired his latest performance, Davis specifically cited another prominent actor's return to a Lucasfilm franchise. Here's the ironic (or appropriate, for those who actually clicked that last hyperlink) story.