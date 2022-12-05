We're Giving Away Some Lord Of The Rings BendyFigs – Here's How You Can Win

Keep it secret, keep it safe — although, for our purposes here, keeping a tight lid on things isn't quite as important as keeping them safe. Faster than an eagle could ever fly the Fellowship into Mordor, a few lucky fans could find themselves in possession of some neat "Lord of the Rings"-themed BendyFigs collectibles, without ever having to even think about shipping or anything along those lines. All you need to worry about is that you follow both /Film and Looper on their respective official Twitter accounts, you live in either the United States or Canada, and you know how to press the "retweet" button on the official giveaway social media post, which you can find at the bottom of this article.

Like the three rings given to the elves, three winners are destined to take home a quartet of BendyFigs toys made to commemorate the unforgettable figures from "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy. For the hairy foot enthusiasts, there's Frodo in his elven cloak and his trusty sword Sting. Those in need of a startlingly lifelike recreation of Sir Ian McKellan could find themselves in possession of the Gandalf the Grey figure, as well, complete with his familiar staff and pointy wizard's hat. If the good guys aren't really doing it for you, there's also the duplicitous Gollum (with a bonus fish that he can smack around!) and, perhaps most excitingly of all, the immensely powerful Sauron in his full battle armor.

So how can you win these sweet, sweet prizes? The answer, as always, is pretty simple! Simply head on over to Twitter, double-check that you're following both the official /Film and Looper accounts, and retweet the giveaway announcement post located below. It's that easy! Three separate winners will be randomly selected to take home these four BendyFigs, upon which the lucky fans will be contacted and asked to provide contact information for one heck of a sweet holiday gift.

So what in Middle-earth are you waiting for? After appreciating the incredible detail of each of these four BendyFigs, head on over to the link below for your chance to take these home for yourself. Just maybe don't get a little too attached to them, eh precious?

We're giving away 4⃣ #LordOfTheRings BendyFigs to 3⃣ lucky winners! Make sure you follow BOTH @slashfilm AND @looper and RT this tweet for a chance to win. ✨ (Open to U.S & Canada residents only.) pic.twitter.com/1g0uVykpJD — /Film (@slashfilm) December 5, 2022