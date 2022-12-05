Original Sesame Street Star Bob McGrath Has Died At 90

A constant presence on "Sesame Street" for well over 40 years, Bob McGrath joined the children's program with no prior acting experience whatsoever, persuaded almost singlehandedly by the brilliance and creativity of puppeteers Jim Henson and Frank Oz. In addition to appearing in several "Sesame Street" specials over the years, McGrath was also an accomplished children's book author and even released various children's singalong musical albums in addition to performing as a musician in professional symphony orchestras. On top of it all, his charity work in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan for upwards of three decades earned him the Saskatchewan Distinguished Service Award in 2013.

Tributes poured in through social media soon after the news broke, with actor Holly Robinson Peete — whose father Matt Robinson was also an original "Sesame Street" cast member and co-star alongside McGrath — most prominent among them, saying on Twitter, "My heart is broken that we've lost

Bob McGrath...Rest In Peace, Bob! Joining Will Lee ( Mr Hooper) & Daddy ( Gordon) in Sesame Street Heaven where the air is sweet..."

The Day Ones of Sesame Street💛💚

My heart is broken that weâ€™ve lost

Bob McGrath💔â€¦Rest In Peace, Bob!

â€¦Joining Will Lee ( Mr Hooper) & Daddy ( Gordon) in Sesame Street Heaven where the air is sweetâ€¦🙏🏾

I love you, Loretta (Susan💛💚🙏🏾) pic.twitter.com/FO3RwXUSXI — Holly Robinson Peete 💃🏾♍️ (@hollyrpeete) December 4, 2022

Bob McGrath is survived by his wife Ann, three daughters, two sons, eight grandchildren, and a whole swath of adults who grew up watching the gentle performer right alongside his famous Muppet friends.