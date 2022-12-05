Servant Season 4 Trailer: If She Wins, The City Will Fall

"Servant" has never been the most cohesive horror series, but by valuing a sense of dread and fear above its own internal logic, it remains a freaky viewing experience nonetheless. When we last left the Turner family, enigmatic and malevolent Leanne had just grabbed the resurrected baby Jericho from his mom Dorothy as the latter fell through their Philadelphia brownstone's rotted staircase. Dorothy is back and seemingly recovered in the new season, as much as the severely paranoid and gaslit woman can recover. "She scares me," Ambrose's character admits as Leanne puts on dark lipstick and glides around the house, more powerful than ever.

For three seasons now, it's been tough to pin down exactly what "Servant" is about. Its first season came together in a harrowing way as it revealed that Dorothy accidentally killed her infant son by leaving him in the car in a post-partum fog. This scene was one of the most effectively upsetting things I've ever seen, but since then, the story has continued to revisit that day and add more details that make the already tragic situation all the more messed up. As Julian (Rupert Grint) puts it – "Just when I thought you couldn't make this any more disgusting and morally abhorrent!"

The show also seems to be going full apocalyptic for its final season, with Leanne seemingly manipulating birds, powerlines, and acolytes who continue to lurk outside her window at night. And is she trying to drop a chandelier on Sean (Toby Kebbell)?! "If she wins," we're warned, "the city will fall, and that's just the beginning." Judging by how off-the-wall "Servant" already is, I'm interested to see just what's in store for its no-holds-barred final season.

"Servant" returns to Apple TV+ on Friday, January 13, 2023.