Jack Ryan Season 3 Trailer: Jack's Back And Ready For More
You know him as Jim from "The Office," you've seen him enter the action/thriller genre on both sides of the camera in the "A Quiet Place" movies, and superhero fans who saw one random photoshop of him in a Fantastic Four getup and subsequently bullied a major corporation into including him in an extended cameo sequence even got to see him pulled to pieces as Reed Richards in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." Now, John Krasinski is back in action hero mode once again for Prime Video's "Jack Ryan" series, based on the popular novels penned by prolific author Tom Clancy. Three seasons in and showing no signs of stopping anytime soon, Krasinski's eponymous super-spy extraordinaire is set to face his toughest challenge yet: an unbearably long two-year layoff since the last episode of the series.
No, but seriously, that challenge is obviously Russians — who else! — and the imminent threat of World War III. In other words, it's just another day in the life of Jack Ryan. After saving the President of the United States from a terrorist attack in season 1 and heading over to Venezuela in order to prevent an international incident, his third go-around looks to set the stakes higher than ever before. After receiving our first look at the upcoming season last month, Prime Video has released brand-new footage showing off all the goods.
Watch it below!
Watch the Jack Ryan season 3 trailer
Created by Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland, "Jack Ryan" comes from a collaboration between Amazon Studios, Paramount Television Studios, and Skydance Television. Following the success of various movies about the famous fictional CIA agent with names like Harrison Ford and Alec Baldwin attached to the starring roles, John Krasinski has now stepped in to make the role his own. But as with any great character in this genre, he won't be alone. Krasinski will be joined by returning co-stars Wendell Pierce (of "The Wire" fame) as CIA Officer James Greer and Michael Kelly as former CIA Officer Mike November. New additions include Nina Hoss as Czech President Alena Kovac and Betty Gabriel as CIA Rome Station Chief Elizabeth Wright.
Season 3 of "Jack Ryan" will debut on Prime Video just in time for the holidays: December 21, 2022
In the third season of the action-thriller series, Jack Ryan is working as a CIA case officer in Rome, when he is tipped off that the Sokol Project, a secret plan to restore the Soviet Empire, is being resurrected more than 50 years after it was thought to have been shut down. Jack embarks on a mission to confirm the intelligence, but things quickly go awry, and he is wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy. Accused of treason, with a Red Notice out for his arrest, Jack is forced to run from his own government, if he has any hope of uncovering the rogue faction before it's too late. Crisscrossing Europe as he is hunted by former allies and new enemies alike, Jack races against the clock to stop the cascade of destabilizing conflicts from leading to global catastrophe.