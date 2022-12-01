Jack Ryan Season 3 Trailer: Jack's Back And Ready For More

You know him as Jim from "The Office," you've seen him enter the action/thriller genre on both sides of the camera in the "A Quiet Place" movies, and superhero fans who saw one random photoshop of him in a Fantastic Four getup and subsequently bullied a major corporation into including him in an extended cameo sequence even got to see him pulled to pieces as Reed Richards in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." Now, John Krasinski is back in action hero mode once again for Prime Video's "Jack Ryan" series, based on the popular novels penned by prolific author Tom Clancy. Three seasons in and showing no signs of stopping anytime soon, Krasinski's eponymous super-spy extraordinaire is set to face his toughest challenge yet: an unbearably long two-year layoff since the last episode of the series.

No, but seriously, that challenge is obviously Russians — who else! — and the imminent threat of World War III. In other words, it's just another day in the life of Jack Ryan. After saving the President of the United States from a terrorist attack in season 1 and heading over to Venezuela in order to prevent an international incident, his third go-around looks to set the stakes higher than ever before. After receiving our first look at the upcoming season last month, Prime Video has released brand-new footage showing off all the goods.

Watch it below!