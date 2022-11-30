In Causeway, Brian Tyree Henry Found A Beautifully Tragic Connection Between Amputees And Losing A Loved One [Exclusive]

Brian Tyree Henry is one of the most brilliantly resourceful actors working today. A Yale School of Drama graduate, he made his bones on the New York City theater scene with acclaimed performances in the 2007 Shakespeare in the Park production of "Romeo Juliet" and Tarell Alvin McCraney's "The Brother/Sister Plays." He gradually segued to television, booking roles on prestigious shows like "Boardwalk Empire" and "The Knick" before blowing up as Paper Boi on Donald Glover's "Atlanta." His big-screen coming out party arrived in 2018 with memorable performances in Steve McQueen's "Widows" and, most piercingly, Barry Jenkins' "If Beale Street Could Talk."

Henry has been doing it well enough, long enough that it's beginning to get a tad disconcerting that he's yet to win a major award for his work. This might be about to change thanks to his incredibly nuanced portrayal of a quietly haunted auto mechanic named James in Lila Neugebauer's "Causeway." The film centers on the rocky recovery of Lynsey (Jennifer Lawrence), a U.S. Army soldier dealing with a traumatic brain injury incurred in Afghanistan. Lynsey strikes up an unlikely friendship with James, which sets the stage for an acting showcase that's refreshingly light on histrionics. These performers can't help but make interesting choices, and this makes their every scene together a strangely charged tightrope walk.

While James wasn't a natural fit for Henry, he connected to his character's trauma, which derives from an accident that resulted in the amputation of his leg from the knee down, by accessing some of his own.