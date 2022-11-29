Will Smith Calls Emancipation His Toughest Film Shoot Ever

Antoine Fuqua's "Emancipation" began with a single image. You're probably familiar with the photograph already: not only just because it's spent decades printed into history books, but because it's the kind of image that embeds itself into your mind. It's "The Scourged Back." It depicts an escaped slave best known as 'Whipped Peter' who is forever memorialized by that single photo of his back, ravaged by lashings that left keloid scars. It's the atrocities of slavery, captured on a single human body in a single image. It's become one of the most widely circulated photographs of slavery for good reason: when first taken, it played a pivotal role in the growing opposition to slavery. And now, it has inspired a film that's due to hit theaters 159 years after it was taken.

"Emancipation" promises an unflinching look at one man's story. After being whipped nearly to death, Peter (played by Academy Award winner Will Smith) escapes from a Louisiana plantation and makes his way North, where he eventually joins the Union army. To call this a weighty subject would be an understatement, so it's no surprise to learn that the film was often grueling for its performers. During a roundtable discussion with Entertainment Weekly, Will Smith went so far as to say: "This was, without question, the hardest film I've ever shot." Smith went on to list the many factors, explaining:

"The swamp, the gators, and snakes, and spiders — and then we had a COVID shutdown. We had a hurricane. We had the heat index clipping up at 115 degrees. I mean, it was absolutely grueling."

Challenging as it may have been, all of those aspects came together to make "Emancipation" the film that it is.