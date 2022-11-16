Emancipation Trailer: Will Smith Fights For Freedom In Antoine Fuqua's Historical Drama

The first trailer for Antoine Fuqua and Apple TV+'s unsettling slavery drama "Emancipation" is finally here. Based on the true story of a widely-photographed slave nicknamed "Whipped Peter," Will Smith takes center stage as an escaped slave that becomes a crucial part of the abolitionist movement. Be warned that the new trailer does have some graphic imagery, so we would like to extend caution before watching it. However, the sweeping cinematography, epic fights, and powerful performances seen throughout tease a film that could secure Smith his fourth Oscars nomination and perhaps his second win.

The topic of slavery on film is a difficult and nuanced one, and it's important to understand all perspectives on it. After all, it's no secret that the history of Black pain on screen is one filled with exploitation. However, in a new interview with Variety Fair, Fuqua argued that the story of Peter, as well as other stories like "Emancipation," should still be told in order to preserve the terrifying realities of the American slave trade.

"It's necessary, because you can't forget the level of brutality that human beings are willing to go through for money, for greed," he stated. "You watch things now ... what do you think that's about? Power and money."