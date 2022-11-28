Superhero Bits: Agent Coulson's MCU Streak Ends, A Possible Spider-Man 2 Video Game Update & More
(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)
In this edition of Superhero Bits:
A new look at "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" may be coming soon.
Clark Gregg's streak as Coulson in the MCU has come to an end.
"Teen Titans" is returning to the airwaves.
You can own Peter's shirt from "Spider-Man: The Animated Series."
Hellcat returns with a new solo series for Marvel Comics
Hellcat claws her way though a Super Hero murder mystery in a new solo comic series coming this March! 🔥😼: https://t.co/MYmXKdKcdf pic.twitter.com/aie0dU8ElQ— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) November 28, 2022
Fresh off of a character-redefining run in the pages of "Iron Man," Marvel Comics has revealed that Hellcat is getting a new solo miniseries that will launch in early 2023. Simply titled "Hellcat," the book hails from writer Christopher Cantwell and artist Alex Lins. The publisher boasts that she is ready to "step up as one of Marvel's A-List superheroes." A bold claim! What is that going to look like? A synopsis for the book reads as follows:
Hellcat's upcoming saga will embrace the character's rich and unique comic book history, including her fascinating ties to the supernatural and her infamous relationship with Daimon Hellstrom. Framed for murder, Hellcat finds herself investigating an action-packed mystery where she'll cross paths with the fan-favorite character Sleepwalker! Patsy is back on the West Coast, living in a house haunted by the ghost of her mother. When someone close to Patsy's inner circle is murdered, Hellcat becomes the prime suspect. Now, Patsy must prove her innocence and evade both the police and the supernatural threat of the Sleepwalkers. To add to the perils she faces, her demonic ex Daimon Hellstrom shows up ... and that's never a good thing.
Look for "Hellcat" #1 on shelves on March 15, 2023.
Nico takes the spotlight in new Marvel's Midnight Suns prequel short
We are mere days away from the release of "Marvel's Midnight Suns" next week, and for those who are interested in getting to know the characters in the game, this latest prequel short may be useful. It centers on Nico, one of the younger heroes who will be part of the game, and like the other prequel shorts released thus far, works as a pretty impressive standalone bit of animation. Plus, other key heroes such as Blade show up, so it's not just Nico along for the ride here.
Check out the short for yourself before "Midnight Suns" hits shelves on December 2, 2022.
Gladiator Batman from McFarlane Toys
The folks at McFarlane Toys have revealed a pretty unique variant DC figure coming to shelves soon in the form of the above Gladiator Batman. The figure is ripped directly from the pages of "Dark Knights: Metal," with the Caped Crusader getting a more Medieval look. No word yet on pricing or retailer availability, but that information should be coming soon. So feel free to add this one to your holiday wishlist, DC fans.
Speaking of that, we do have a big holiday gift guide for those on the hunt for gifts now that Thanksgiving is over.
2003's Teen Titans is returning to Cartoon Network next week
In 2003, "Teen Titans" hit the airwaves and turned into a show that quite a few DC fans of a certain age sparked to. Perhaps most importantly, the show served as a springboard for the long-running spin-off, "Teen Titans Go!" where Robin, Beast Boy, and the gang have lived ever since. But the original "Teen Titans" animated series from the early 2000s is returning to Cartoon Network.
As noted by Comic Book Resources, the show is scheduled for a three-hour block on December 4, 2022. So, why is the show getting a big block of reruns now? That is unclear but it is kind of interesting to see. The block kicks off at 12 p.m. ET, for those interested.
Are we getting some Spider-Man 2 video game news tomorrow?
November 28, 2022
We haven't heard too much about "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" since the game was announced last year. But that may be changing!
Tony Todd, who is voicing Venom in the game, recently took to Twitter to say, "Big creative news, dropping tomorrow. Stay Tuned!!!" Now, Todd works a lot, so that could mean literally anything. But the above reply, featuring a Venom tease, was promptly retweeted by Todd. This could be taken as a lowkey confirmation that this is related to "Spider-Man 2." We'll see! For now, nothing has been confirmed, but we would all do well to keep our eyes open.
Clark Gregg ends his amazing streak of appearing in the MCU as Phil Coulson
Dating back to 2008 with "Iron Man," Clark Gregg's Agent Coulson has been a big, important part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So much so that the actor had an impressive run from 2010 through 2021 that saw him appear in at least one MCU project every year, in no small part thanks to "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." But with Phase 4 officially in the books and Marvel Studios not releasing anything else in 2022, Gregg's streak has come to an end.
As noted by The Direct, 2022 marks the first year since 2009 that Gregg didn't appear as Coulson in any MCU project. But the bigger question now is, are we going to see him in the future? Time will tell, but that is one heck of an impressive streak.
You (yes, you!) can own Peter Parker's shirt from Spider-Man: The Animated Series
You can now buy the shirt 90s spider-man Peter wore if you wanthttps://t.co/My9ao8Jsil pic.twitter.com/WmOi1zCoqS— Spider-Man News (@SpiderMan3news) November 28, 2022
The '90s were a damn good time to be a "Spider-Man" fan. That was largely due to "Spider-Man: The Animated Series," which remains a touchstone for many Marvel fans to this day. Disney seems to know that as they now have Peter Parker's polo shirt from the series for sale from the official shopDisney online store. As we can see, the shirt is pretty spot-on. The catch? It runs a pretty steep $49.99. But for some people, that may well be worth it. Those interested can pick one up by clicking here.
Marvel's Avengers reveals trailer for The Cloning Lab update
Lastly, "Marvel's Avengers" is about to roll out its 2.7 update on November 29, 2022, and that means more playable content! The above trailer reveals that M.O.D.O.K. is coming back to the game tied to the arrival of the Winter Soldier. The new content will be available for all players for free, so no, this is not paid DLC or like a cosmetic skin that requires some extra dough. This is included with the price of admission, as it were.
Check out the full trailer for yourself above to get a glimpse at the action.