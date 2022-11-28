Superhero Bits: Agent Coulson's MCU Streak Ends, A Possible Spider-Man 2 Video Game Update & More

Fresh off of a character-redefining run in the pages of "Iron Man," Marvel Comics has revealed that Hellcat is getting a new solo miniseries that will launch in early 2023. Simply titled "Hellcat," the book hails from writer Christopher Cantwell and artist Alex Lins. The publisher boasts that she is ready to "step up as one of Marvel's A-List superheroes." A bold claim! What is that going to look like? A synopsis for the book reads as follows:

Hellcat's upcoming saga will embrace the character's rich and unique comic book history, including her fascinating ties to the supernatural and her infamous relationship with Daimon Hellstrom. Framed for murder, Hellcat finds herself investigating an action-packed mystery where she'll cross paths with the fan-favorite character Sleepwalker! Patsy is back on the West Coast, living in a house haunted by the ghost of her mother. When someone close to Patsy's inner circle is murdered, Hellcat becomes the prime suspect. Now, Patsy must prove her innocence and evade both the police and the supernatural threat of the Sleepwalkers. To add to the perils she faces, her demonic ex Daimon Hellstrom shows up ... and that's never a good thing.

Look for "Hellcat" #1 on shelves on March 15, 2023.