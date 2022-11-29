Willow's Amar Chadha-Patel And Erin Kellyman On The Similarities Between Their Characters [Exclusive Interview]

The two of you are very physical on this show. What was the training like? You both look very precise and excellent at it. Or was that all just stunt doubles?

Chadha-Patel: My stunt double didn't do anything.

Kellyman: We were actually able to do pretty much all of it ourselves.

Chadha-Patel: He ran for me once when I hurt my knee, but that was about it.

Kellyman: We were very lucky to be trusted with actually doing our own stunts, which was great.

Chadha-Patel: It was a hard thing to learn, because we had to learn how to be incredible sword fighters, and then for me, I had to throw that away and make Boorman's style more sloppy and a bit more like un-precise, unlike Jade, who grew up in a castle in a soldier-training arena. Boorman figured it out on his own. It was quite fun.



The characters of Boorman and Jade feel like there are lots of really interesting layers to them and you get to peel them back over some of the episodes. I'm wondering what you did to make sure you could track that journey and how the directors helped? Because I think your two characters were the most complex in that way.

Kellyman: It was really great in that we had a month of training beforehand. In that time, we were able to have a lot of rehearsal time with Jon Kasdan, our showrunner. And we were able to go over backstories and journeys before the show and in the show and really lock in their experiences and we were able to fully understand them.

Chadha-Patel: They were very similar characters. And it was nice to be able to do that in parallel with each other and develop those similarities and then find that similarity with each other throughout some of the episodes.

Kellyman: The similarities are very deep-rooted. They even quite realize how similar they are to begin with.