Wakanda Forever And Glass Onion Ate Well At The Thanksgiving Box Office

The Thanksgiving timeframe at the 2022 box office is officially behind us and, to say the very least of it, we have much to discuss. Not surprising is the fact that "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" topped the charts for the third week in a row, ensuring that Disney's big sequel will be a big hit (even if it won't reach the big $1 billion). But Disney also had another big release in the form of "Strange World." The good news? It took the number two spot on the charts. The bad news? It was a very low number. Meanwhile, Netflix did its biggest theatrical experiment to date with "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" three years after the original "Knives Out" became a huge mid-budget hit. And that's not all! We also have "Devotion" and "The Fabelmans" to discuss. Let's dig into the numbers, shall we?

Director Ryan Coogler's "Wakanda Forever" pulled in another $45.9 million over the weekend, per Box Office Mojo. That is just a 41% drop week-to-week, which helps close the gap a bit after its hefty drop from week one to week two. Over the full five-day holiday frame, it took in a pretty hefty $64 million. Its total now stands at $367.6 million domestic while its international haul is doing well at $307.9 million. That leaves us with $675.5 million to date. So no, $1 billion seems well out of reach. But $800 million. Maybe closer to $900 million? Sure! And that's not at all bad for a movie about grief that approaches three hours with its running time. Marvel is still the only sure thing on the blockbuster level.