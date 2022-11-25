Joe Jonas Battled Andrew Garfield For The Amazing Spider-Man (Spoilers: He Lost)

"The Amazing Spider-Man" series often feels like the neglected middle child of the Spider-Man film eras (of Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland, respectively), but the pair of films from director Marc Webb are back in the news almost a decade later as Joe Jonas — of The Jonas Brothers, DNCE, and the recently released "Devotion" fame – told Variety that he auditioned for the role of Peter Parker in that particular reboot.

Jonas got his start as part of the Disney tween machine through his family band and subsequent appearances in Disney Channel Original Movies like "Camp Rock," but as he got older and left his teen idol roots behind, he's proven himself to be a certifiable acting talent. It was even rumored back in 2010 that he and his brother Kevin Jonas had auditioned for roles in "Captain America: The First Avenger."

In his Variety interview, Jonas mentioned Peter Parker as one of the roles he was most destroyed by not landing, but acknowledged that the right actor ended up with the job. "I remember years ago I was up for 'Spider-Man' and I was so, so excited and it was the year Andrew Garfield got it," he said. "Obviously, he was the right one. But I remember that was a big thing at the time, going back for callbacks, and the director used to be a music video director. So I was like, 'I got an in here.'" While Jonas' music career ultimately wasn't enough to carry him to the finish line, he concluded by saying, "I love the process of auditioning and putting yourself out there and having to prove yourself."