Tony Gilroy Teases The Fate Of Andy Serkis' Kino Loy After Andor Season 1

Warning: this post contains major spoilers for "Andor" season 1. Proceed with caution.

We have reached the end of "Andor" season 1, leaving us with many questions dangling until the show returns. The good news is, production on season 2 is underway, with showrunner Tony Gilroy and the rest of the team wasting no time in returning to the "Star Wars" fold to finish telling the story of Cassian Andor. More broadly, they are going to finish showing us how the Rebellion was built from the ground up by a bunch of nameless, faceless heroes that the galaxy will never know. One such hero was (is?) Kino Loy, played by Andy Serkis, who we met during the prison arc of the show's first season. But one big question we were left on that front: is Kino Loy dead or alive?

I had the very good fortune of speaking with Gilroy in honor of the "Andor" finale. Given that I very much took to Serkis' Kino as a die-hard "Star Wars" fan, I was deeply curious to know if he survived the harrowing prison break in "One Way Out," the show's tenth episode. Gilroy was kind enough to address my question. I simply asked him, is Kino Loy alive? To which, the showrunner replied, "We didn't see him die."

Hope, at least a bit of it. And, as we all know, rebellions are built on hope. Now, from this point on, it's my read of the situation but I'm encouraged by the fact that Gilroy didn't just come right out and say that he's dead. There is even a bit in episode 11 of the series, in which, it's wondered aloud how many people made it following the Narkina 5 facility breakout. There's no telling right now what happened to Kino, but let's speculate, shall we?