White Noise Trailer: Adam Driver And Greta Gerwig Try To Survive Mundanity And Disaster

I'll confess I'm not always the biggest Baumbach fan, but I think this movie looks like a lot of fun. Driver's under-reactive suburban dad character is a hilariously mundane protagonist in a surreal-looking story about apocalyptic events. The visual design of the film is also really striking, with shots of perfectly spaced grocery store shoppers with color-coded carts and synchronized bag boys that look like something out of a musical. That feeling is helped along by a great, energetic soundtrack complete with lots of clapping and "la las."

If you asked me based on this trailer what "White Noise" is about, I'd say it seems like it's about whatever force compels dorky a white dad's urge to give a little wave to the other guy who lets his car merge into traffic, even during the end of the world. The official plot synopsis is a little more straightforward though. Here's part of it:

'White Noise' dramatizes a contemporary American family's attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world.

"White Noise" debuted at the Venice Film Festival this summer, and in her early review, /Film critic Lex Briscuso wrote that while the film drags at times, it's "electric, eccentric, and delightfully hilarious." Audiences will be able to see if they agree when "White Noise" hits streaming this holiday season; the film is set for a theatrical release on November 25, 2022 before debuting on Netflix on December 30, 2022.