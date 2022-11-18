Before There Were Harfoot Feet In The Rings Of Power, There Were Harfoot Slippers [Exclusive]

"The prosthetics team was amazing," Kavenagh said. "At the end of the day, you'd have 300 sets, pairs of feet just hanging in the prosthetic tent, just dangling at the end of the day." The actress also describes the foot prop as "a big flipper that comes up to just above your knee," which sounds like it would make walking tough, but in his own previous interview with /Film, Wilson says the new feet are way more flexible than the version Elijah Wood and his co-stars strapped on. "We made the toes moveable when they were wearing them to get more animation out of the feet and have it look less like a giant clown shoe that they're wearing," he explained.

The process of putting on the feet also seems to be streamlined, with Kavenagh sharing that it only took 20 minutes to get the prosthetics in place. Plus, the actors apparently had placeholder hobbit slippers to wear before the completed prosthetics were available. Kavenagh says they helped her and her co-stars get in the headspace of the good-natured group of travelers, sharing, "Earlier on, before we had them, we had slippers to help get into character, these big long slippers. It was so helpful."

While we haven't spotted any behind-the-scenes photos of the preliminary hobbit slippers (I wonder, were they roughly hobbit-like in appearance, or simply massive house shoes?), they sound like a sight to behold. The final product, though, was invaluable when it came to bringing to life a brand new Tolkien hero. "They are such an important part of the character, so I couldn't imagine doing it without them," Kavenagh admits.

The full first season of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is now available on Prime Video.