M. Night Shyamalan Gave Anya Taylor-Joy A Piece Of Direction That Changed Her Entire Perspective On Acting

Over the span of 12 months following her feature film debut in early 2016, Anya Taylor-Joy went from living deliciously in "The Witch" to raising hell as an artificial being in "Morgan" and matching wits with 23 shades of James McAvoy in "Split." She has only further cemented herself as one of the more fascinating actors of her age bracket since then, starring in pitch-dark satires, lively Jane Austen movies, and even Viking epics. But it's not just their subject matter that makes Taylor-Joy's projects so intriguing.

Every film or TV show she's worked on has called for a very different type of screen acting. For example, Taylor-Joy's highly physical turn in Edgar Wright's stylish Giallo love letter "Last Night in Soho" stands in sharp contrast to her far more internal performance as a troubled chess prodigy in the miniseries "The Queen's Gambit." Then there are her collaborations with M. Night Shyamalan on "Split" and its sequel "Glass," both of which see Taylor-Joy adapt her acting to fit the auteur's uniquely formalist thrillers.

Her latest movie "The Menu" brings Taylor-Joy back into dark satire territory, this time for a tale about an enigmatic, twisted celebrity chef (Ralph Fiennes) who operates out of a remote high-end restaurant. Speaking in a joint interview with her co-star from the film, Nicholas Hoult, Taylor-Joy recalled how she ended up changing her entire perspective on acting thanks to a piece of direction Shyamalan gave her during the production of "Split."