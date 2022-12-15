Gangs Of London's Corin Hardy And Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù On Season 2's Heavy Emotions And High-Octane Action [Exclusive Interview]

Ṣọpẹ́'s emotional breakdown in episode 6 is an incredibly powerful, heart-wrenching scene. Let's talk about it.

Dìrísù: Thank you so much. I enjoy that you've picked that scene out, actually, because I'm a big believer that the universe sometimes forces you into really good decisions. I think Nima Nourizadeh was the one that was directing that episode. When we got to the room, I've done all this preparation, as you should do as an actor — do as much prep as you can before you get into the room — and then Ollie, the standby art director, said to me, "Okay, I know it says in the script that you, like, smash the place up, but you really can't do that." I was like, "What do you mean?" He's like, "We don't have repeats of anything. Not a single lampshade, not a table, so please, please, please do not break anything."

I was just like, "What do you want me to do, then? Because the script literally says, 'Like a bull in a China shop, this guy rips this place apart in his grief.'" And I was just like, "Oh, okay, cool. I don't have time to be in my feelings about how we don't have what the scene needs, and so we just have to make a different decision." And I really appreciate her generally, Pippa Bennet Warner, who plays Shannon in the series. She's such a wonderful scene partner, and I've known her for a really long time, and I completely trust her. I was glad that she was able to trust me to really explore with distances, and there's this drama game that I played when I was younger about ... you are in a room full of different people, and you're all walking about. You have to pick someone in the room who's the "bomb," and everyone could pick a different person, and everyone's got to stay as far away from "the bomb" as possible, and then somebody else would be your shield. You have to put the shield in between you and the bomb, and I just felt these drama games come back to me instinctively.

I need to be as far away from this person as possible, but also she's the person that I need the most comfort from. And that push and pull, all of those things I wouldn't have considered if I was able to just break the room apart, so I was forced into making better acting choices than maybe I would've done if I had just prepared –

Hardy: Sorry, do you know what? I'd never heard that story, and I haven't talked to you enough about that scene and it always devastates me. I think your performance is so powerful, and actually hearing that story I can understand, because what gets me is it is so interior. What you are going through feels so raw, and you could sort of feel your heart breaking. And it is just such a really emotional groan that comes out of you, and it is actually, as you said, if you were able to make it all come out, you would've done something angry and physical. But actually, it's just roiling up inside you, man. It always gets me.

Dìrísù: I appreciate it! Yeah, and I'm kind of like glad that was the final version of it, because maybe if we had done the explosive, destructive scene, it wouldn't have been as powerful.