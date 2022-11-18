Anya Taylor-Joy Credits The Beach Boys' Mike Love For Kicking Off Her Acting Career

Inspiration can come from the strangest of places. A single bite of a madeleine provoked Marcel Proust to compose "In Search of Lost Time," one of the finest pieces of writing of the 20th Century. Life is strange and surprising like that. But learning that Anya Taylor-Joy owes her acting career to Beach Boys co-founder Mike Love is, to put it politely, counterintuitive.

Clearly, The Beach Boys are one of the greatest and most influential rock bands of all time, but this is due in large part to the songwriting genius of Brian Wilson. The group was an innocuous, surf-pop collective until Wilson concocted the adventurous, aurally majestic "Pet Sounds" in 1966, which, as a concept album, pre-dates The Beatles' "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" by a year. As for Love, he was legally awarded co-writing credit on some of The Beach Boys' early classics in 1994, but he basically turned the band into a novelty act after Wilson stepped away in the late 1970s.

Love's contentious personality and recent support of Donald Trump have made him something of a villain to many Beach Boys fans, but if he played a pivotal role in getting the insanely talented Taylor-Joy to become an actor, well, that is undeniably a good thing.