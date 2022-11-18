Junji Ito Maniac Teaser: The Terrifying Manga Artist Inspires A New Netflix Series

You know, I'm so glad you asked me this question. I realize manga can be a niche interest, but in 2022, horror certainly isn't — which is why I feel compelled to explain to those of you who aren't familiar why you need to add Ito's work to your horror repertoire. Ito is a master of unsettling, visceral imagery with a style all his own in both his art and his words. He started out as a horror manga artist with a short he submitted to a Japanese manga magazine called "Monthly Halloween" in 1987. The piece won an honorable mention for the Kazuo Umezu Prize, and the story later went on to be fleshed out into his well-known story "Tomie." Over the years, Ito has cemented himself into the horror canon with the uniqueness of his work, as well as his bold cosmic horror overtones and downright strange storylines. Just go read "Amigara Fault" and you'll learn exactly what I mean.

The mangaka's twisted mind has resulted in some memorable collaborations, on top of providing inspiration for countless other horror creators who have come after him. Ito collaborated with Guillermo del Toro and Hideo Kojima on the canceled "Silent Hills" video game, as well as "Death Stranding." In a 2020 conversation I had with "Daniel Isn't Real" director Adam Egypt Mortimer for my radio show "YOUR NICHE IS DEAD," the filmmaker revealed to me that several panels from Ito's work were included in his mood book for the film, particularly in reference to the scene where the titular Daniel pulls open a victim's body to step inside and inhabit it.