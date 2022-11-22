Jonathan Majors On The Extreme Relevance Of Jesse Brown's Story In Devotion

It's remarkable how often seemingly ancient history becomes relevant again in our modern day — sometimes tragically so. Such is the case in director J.D. Dillard's newest movie, "Devotion." The movie focuses on the Korean War of the early 1950s, telling the harrowing true story of two elite U.S. Navy fighter pilots. Specifically, the movie shines a light on Jesse Brown, played by Jonathan Majors ("Lovecraft Country"), who became the first Black aviator to ever complete the U.S. Navy's basic flight training program.

Looper's Don Kaye recently had the chance to speak with Majors in honor of the film's forthcoming release this weekend. During the conversation, Kaye asked the actor who relevant Brown's story is all these years later, particularly for Black people who are still facing roadblocks in today's society. Majors, for his part, feels Brown's story is an ever-relevant hero's journey to be used as a guiding light: