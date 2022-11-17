Monster, The Next Film From Japanese Auteur Hirokazu Kore-Eda, Slated For 2023 Release

Hirokazu Kore-eda, the Palme d'Or-winning director of "Shoplifters," has already shot his next Japanese-language film in secret, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The title is "Monster," and while plot details are scarce at the moment, the film is currently in post-production and has set a release date for next summer in Japan.

Kore-eda is known as a writer-director, but for "Monster," he'll be handing off the screenwriting duties for the first time to Yuji Sakamoto, who has a background mainly in television. In addition, the movie pairs Kore-eda with producer Genki Kawamura, who has helped finance a number of anime hits, such as Mamoru Hosada's "The Boy and the Beast," "Mirai," and "Belle," and Makoto Shinkai's "Your Name," "Weathering with You," and "Suzume no Tojimari," the latter of which is currently playing in theaters in Japan.

Kawamura also produced the live-action adaptation of Shûichi Yoshida's novel "Villain," and he and Kore-eda have a Netflix series, "The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House," in the pipeline for January 12, 2023. THR speculates that the June release date for "Monster" could mean another world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2023 for Kore-eda's latest.