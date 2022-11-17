Bel-Air Season 2 Trailer: No One Is Making Choices For Will Anymore

'90s kids remember the flashy fashion and hilarious hijinks of Will Smith on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," but the modern remake of the series, "Bel-Air," is not just a massive hit for Peacock, it's also a completely new take on the story of young Will Smith (Jabari Banks) as he adjusts from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of the Bel-Air neighborhood in Los Angeles. The series' humble beginnings are rooted in Morgan Cooper's fan-made fake trailer for a dramatic envisioning of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," but has since evolved into a legitimate hit for Peacock, with Cooper serving as co-writer, director, and executive producer.

The hit series has also breathed new life into the original show for a new generation. As one of /Film's resident writers who spends an embarrassing amount of time on TikTok, the existence of "Bel-Air" has definitely inspired Gen Z to look back at the 1990s original, because the clip of Will Smith confronting his dad in an episode from season 4 makes the rounds every other month.

Season 2 of "Bel-Air" will pick up right where the last season left off, continuing to explore its trademark themes of racial tension, culture shock, and what it means to exude Black excellence. Here's the official synopsis from Peacock regarding season 2: