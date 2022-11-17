Quentin Tarantino Is Making An Eight-Episode TV Series

What's next for Quentin Tarantino? How about a TV series? The filmmaker is out there promoting his excellent new book "Cinema Speculation," and while appearing during an event for the book he dropped the news that he plans to shoot a TV series next year. This won't be Tarantino's first time working in TV — in the past, he helmed episodes of "ER" and "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," but this will be his first full series (unless you want to count that alternate, multi-part version of "The Hateful Eight" he cut for Netflix).

As is always the case with news like this, we should probably take this with a grain of salt just for now, or at least tamper our excitement. It's not that Tarantino isn't being honest, it's more that he sometimes gets announced to be involved with projects that never really materialize (remember that "Star Trek" movie he was supposed to make?). Sometimes, life gets in the way of your plans, even if you're Quentin Tarantino. But I'm excited about this, folks.