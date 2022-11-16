Seth Rogen's The Fabelmans Costume Gave Him A Minor Existential Crisis

In Steven Spielberg's new semi-autobiographical film "The Fabelmans," Seth Rogen plays Benny, a character inspired by Spielberg's "favorite uncle." Benny lives with the Fabelman family and is genial, playful, and well-liked. He's certainly more charismatic than the family's stuffy patriarch, Burt (Paul Dano). The film's young protagonist, Sammy (Gabriel LaBelle) is an aspiring filmmaker and idly spends a notable camping trip filming his family playing around. In so doing, Sammy captures many, many instances of Benny and his mother Mitzi (Michelle Williams) holding hands, touching intimately, clearly falling in love. The adoration between Benny and Mitzi will remain one of the film's central dramatic pivot points.

"The Fabelmans" is set in the 1950s and 1960s — the time of Spielberg's childhood — and the filmmaker's slavish attention to period detail is admirable. Part of that attention had Spielberg designing the costumes and makeup of his cast in such a way that they resembled their real-life counterparts as closely as possible. This is clearest when looking at pictures of Leah Adler, Spielberg's actual mother, and noting that her hairstyle was nearly identical to Williams'.

For Rogen, the visual match-up of character to actor caused a dark realization of how people saw him in real life. Part of his costume involved shaving his upper forehead. It seems the real-life "Benny " experienced a receding hairline. The sad part for Rogen was that after he did so, no one seemed to notice.

Rogen recently appeared on "The Tonight Show" to talk to Jimmy Fallon about how what he thought was a dramatic change to his look was accepted all too readily by his friends.