Quentin Tarantino Learned An Interesting Writing Trick From Reading Ernest Hemingway

There's nothing like a bit of writer's block to halt your creativity (and waste plenty of time). But for most of us, the worst we've ever been blocked was when working on some sort of essay for school — things get a lot scarier when you're a household name, renowned for your writing, and still can't figure out the words you want to put on a page. Still, even the biggest writers aren't safe — just look at horror novelist Stephen King and comedy writer Bill Hader, both of whom have seen great success but have also struggled to put words on the page.

As a lot of writers could tell you, one of the biggest challenges is simply getting started. It's relatively easy to keep the writing going once you manage to start, but getting those first words flowing can be a challenge. However, while reading Ernest Hemingway's letters, Quentin Tarantino learned a great trick to overcome this early writer's block — one that he recently shared while chatting with Howard Stern: give yourself a jumping-off point at the end of each writing session. You've probably got an idea of where the story is going. Rather than putting it on paper today, save it for the next session:

"Don't finish the thought. You know what the thought is. You're not gonna forget it. So when you pick it up the next day, or two days later, you're writing again because you know exactly how to finish the thought. And now by the time you've finished the thought, you're in writing mode."