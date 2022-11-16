Mondo Is Bringing The Shining Vinyl, Godzilla Posters & Collectibles, And More To DesignerCon [Exclusive]

But that's not all of the good stuff that will be available from Mondo for all you kaiju fanatics out there. Another vinyl album will be available for purchase, this one featuring the music of "Rebirth of Mothra 2," or "Mothra 2: The Battle Under the Deep Sea," the 1997 Japanese kaiju film directed by Kunio Miyoshi and written by Masumi Suetani.

In case it's not clear, the film is the second in a trilogy of Mothra films, and this one finds two young kids who inadvertently unleash a giant sea creature that is somehow strengthened by the abundance of modern-day pollution. Mothra's keepers, the tiny twins Moll and Lora, quickly rouse the gentle giant in order to combat this latest threat to peace.

Now you can rouse a new vinyl soundtrack, bringing Toshiyuki Watanabe's score to your collection with this single 12-inch LP 140 gram vinyl housed inside a silver reflective laminate jacket with artwork by Florian Bertmer. There will only be 2,000 copies made, and 100 of them will be available at DesignerCon for $30 each.

Kaiju Collectibles

Mondo

Meanwhile, some of Godzilla's other friends and foes are getting cool Mondo collectibles at DesignerCon, starting with Biollante. First appearing in the 1989 Toho film "Godzilla vs. Biollante," this kaiju is a rose, human and dinosaur hybrid who is said to be a genetically engineered clone of Godzilla. Here he's brought to life in the form of this figure designed by Hector Arce. Labeled as an "Energy Spore DesignerCon Variant," this clear green glitter vinyl version of the figure will be available for pre-order at the con with an edition size of 200 and a price tag of $125.

Mondo

It's not all Godzilla villains though, because we also have a Jet Jaguar figure on the way. This advanced robot was initially created by Japanese inventor Goro Ibuki, but it was stolen by the Seatopians and used to guide their guardian monster Megalon in his destruction of the surface world from the 1973 Toho film "Godzilla vs. Megalon." However, Jet Jaguar eventually becomes self-aware, alters his own programming, and then recruits Godzilla to help fight against both Megalon and Gigan.

This figure is a "Fire Fighter Variant" designed by Rocom that will be available in person at DesignerCon with an edition of 100, and it will cost $85.