How The Pivot From Feature To Series Allowed Willow To Honor George Lucas

Few filmmakers have had a run quite like George Lucas did from 1977 to 1990. In those years, he created "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones," was creatively involved with movies as worlds apart as "Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters" and "Labyrinth," and produced the first-ever Marvel film: 1986's "Howard the Duck" (never forget). He also received story credit for "Willow," director Ron Howard's 1988 fantasy adventure movie starring Warwick Davis as Willow Ufgood, a humble Nelwyn (little person) farmer charged with protecting a baby who is prophecied to bring about the downfall of an evil sorceress.

Co-written by Bob Dolman and starring Val Kilmer as Madmartigan — a rascally swordsman prone to getting chased by his mistress's jealous husband — "Willow" is neither as generally beloved nor widely despised as Lucas's other genre films from the 1980s. But it does have a great hero and an imaginative fantasy setting ripe for further exploration in the Disney+ sequel series, "Where There's a Willow, There's a Way." Fine, yes, it's just called "Willow," but admit it, my title is better.

For much of its drawn-out development cycle, the "Willow" sequel was envisioned as being a film. That all changed when Howard was brought in mid-production to take over directing 2018's "Solo: A Star Wars Story," a movie written by the legendary Lawrence Kasdan ("The Empire Strikes Back," "Raiders of the Lost Ark") and his son Jonathan Kasdan. One thing led to another and before they knew it, Howard and Jonathan Kasdan had reworked the "Willow" follow-up as a streaming series, with Davis returning as the titular character.

During a screening of "Willow" episodes and a Q&A attended by /Film's Jeff Ewing, Jonathan Kasdan detailed how the pivot from film to series actually allowed the sequel to better honor Lucas' original vision.