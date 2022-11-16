How Jonathan Kasdan's Approach For Willow Was Affected By Harry Potter

Kasdan says that he was drawn to "Harry Potter" during the height of the books' popularity, and that their structure and focus on interpersonal relationships have some impact on "Willow" itself. "I was in my 20s when the Harry Potter books happened and I got very involved in the artfulness with which [Rowling] matriculated those characters through the seven years of their lives and the relationships they had to each other," Kasdan says. He notes that he was especially drawn to the realism of 'The Order of the Phoenix,' when "Harry gets sort of mad and sullen and very high school."

As for "Willow," though, it doesn't sound like the series is about to dip into ultra-angsty teen territory right off the bat. Kasdan cites the first book when speaking about Elora's story, explaining that the reveal that she's one of the show's protagonists happens early on to help set up a Harry Potter-esque structure. "It just seemed like that was a natural place to go with this series," he says, "so it was always sort of baked into the DNA that we would reveal [Elora] right up front and that the season we were making would be about her, like Sorcerer's Stone, learning to do magic."