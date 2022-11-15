Chris Parnell And Sarah Chalke Share Their Biggest Surprises Of Rick And Morty Season 6 [Exclusive]

This article contains spoilers for season 6 of "Rick and Morty."

"Rick and Morty" has no shortage of twists and turns, but some moments have even caught the cast by surprise. Season 6 has been one of the most exciting and unpredictable yet. With the Citadel of Ricks finally thwarted by Evil Morty and the portal gun completely disabled, the Rick and Morty of C-137 are in rare form. They are unable to travel freely through the universe and most of their counterparts from alternate dimensions have been wiped from existence. Unable to hop from one timeline to another, the show had to create new forms of adventure for the dynamic duo and the rest of the Smith family.

One new addition in season 6 is Beth's edgy, space-exploring clone, who has become a regular member of the household. Space Beth's hard-headed and adventurous nature quickly wins the sought-after approval of her father Rick and daughter Summer, which makes Earth Beth (who could actually be the clone herself) feel threatened. In episode 3, "Bethic Twinstinct," the two Beths come to terms with their differences. This episode was full of surprises and incredibly revealing for Beth and her relationship with Jerry, shocking fans of the show. According to an interview with /Film's Michael Boyle, even Beth's voice actress, Sarah Chalke, found herself caught off guard.

"It really surprised me when I read that script [for 'Bethic Twinstinct']," she recalled. "And it always continues to surprise me how they figure out how to just play everything out. You're reading that script, and it's like, 'Oh my gosh, this is happening.'"