The Original Texas Chain Saw Massacre House Will Live On As New Owners Promise To Preserve It

In the conversations about the scariest horror movie moments ever, Tobe Hooper's 1974 classic "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre" tends to land in the top ten, usually for its jarring introduction to slasher icon Leatherface. Beyond the chainsaw and the dysfunctional cannibal family who revere it, the "Texas Chain Saw" franchise has put great stock in its stifling Lone Star state setting, particularly the Sawyer family home which so many victims stumble onto. Filled with real animal bones and shot to the ambient discordance of Hooper and Wayne Bell, the grimy farmhouse was as much an antagonist as its flesh-eating maniacs.

During filming during the summer of 1973, the creepy 1900s house sat on Quick Hill Road in Round Rock, Texas — located at what is now the development site La Frontera. In the late '90s, an investor couple had the entire place deconstructed and re-assembled in Kingsland, Texas, on the grounds of The Antlers Hotel where it now sits. This was only possible because the house is a "pattern book" house; its pattern was picked out of a catalog, and local lumber materials were brought by wagon and assembled on-site.

When the house went up for sale this year, fans were understandably panicking that a piece of cinema history was at risk of being razed to the ground. "Chain Saw" actor Allan Danziger even invited fans to a screening of the 1974 movie on the grounds; "The Last Curtain Call for Chainsaw" happened for fear that no one would ever be able to watch the movie in its original setting again. But the house did sell, and the new owners seem to understand that "the saw is family." According to The Daily Trib, they've pledged to take good care of Leatherface's lair.