Rick And Morty's Sarah Chalke And Chris Parnell On Playing Multiple Versions Of Their Characters [Exclusive Interview]

What's your favorite episode of the season so far?

Chalke: That is a hard question. I loved the season opener because of how they managed to answer so many questions from the end of [season] 5 ... I thought it was so beautifully animated. I loved recording "Bethic Twinstinct" because it was so much fun, and getting to play out that love story between Home Beth and Space Beth was a fun adventure. And then also, I just have to give a shoutout to "Night Family" because we haven't gotten to do anything like that. Those are my three. I don't know. They all had something unique. But if I had to pick one, maybe I would pick the season opener, "Solaricks."

Parnell: Yeah, I like that one a lot, too. Mine would be that one and the "Night Family." And then also the fortune cookie episode ["Final DeSmithation"] were probably my favorites.

What was it like interacting with the writers for those episodes? When they gave you the script, did they say anything like, "Just a heads up: This is a little strange?"

Parnell: We just get it via email, because nobody's handing us the script, giving us a heads up on it. Yeah, the only time I get a heads up about something being weirder than usual is, like in the recording booth the other day, Scott [Marder] mentioned an episode that's coming up. I was recording something from it, actually. That's why. And they hadn't sent it to me earlier, so I hadn't read the script, which is unusual. But he laid it all out for me. And it's pretty crazy. It's pretty amazing. But no, you just expect it. You expect it to be that way.

Chalke: Yeah, you look forward to it. You look forward to getting that script in your inbox and all of the treats that are going to be inside waiting for you.

For both of you, you get to play different versions of the same character, like Space Beth, and then you get season 2 Jerry and Cronenberg-world Jerry. What's it like playing different versions of the characters? Are there any techniques you use to differentiate between them?

Parnell: Well, for Jerry, it's whatever's in the script, so I don't have to differentiate that much. The one that comes to mind was Worm Jerry. There's different emotional stuff going on in the episode ["Big Trouble in Little Sanchez"] and that's just there in the script. It's still Jerry, but it's a different aspect of him. But I think what Sarah does is very great and very interesting with Beth and Space Beth.

Chalke: Yeah, Beth and Space Beth. Space Beth was obviously something I had never expected to be coming into the show and that I was going to get to do. And then at the beginning, I didn't know if it was just going to be that one time. And then it was cool that they continued with her. I feel like the challenge for me was trying to find a way to make them feel grounded and the same person, but also feel very unique and separate from each other. They have such different personalities and such different ways of being. We'll record Domestic Beth and Space Beth completely separately, all from one part of the episode and all from the other. And I'll always do Space Beth second, and I'll throw some throat clears in between to try and make her a little raspier.

But I feel like the biggest part is just how they approach a scene. The way that in "Bethic Twinstinct," when Beth is going in to talk to Rick about forgetting the ice cream, and she's so embarrassed about the whole thing and not sure how to do it and stuff. And that's just never a way that Space Beth would speak or behave. Space Beth is so confident, and she's so sure of herself, and she's so cool. So I feel like you hold yourself differently when you're recording, and your posture's a little bit different. And yeah, I think just trying to find a way that they feel unique, but the same person.