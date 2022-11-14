Empire Of Light Trailer: Finding Connection In Cinema

Today Searchlight Pictures has released a new trailer and poster for the upcoming Sam Mendes film "Empire of Light." It's a story about how cinema and community can connect us, as two people come together while working at a seaside movie theater. Written and directed by Academy Award-winner Mendes, the film premiered at the Telluride Film Festival in September 2022. "Empire of Light" will be the fifth collaboration between Mendes and Academy Award-winning cinematographer Roger Deakins ("1917," "Skyfall").

Mendes says of the inspiration for the film:

"For me, that was the late '70s and early '80s: the music, the movies, the pop culture of that period generally formed who I was. It was a period of great political upheaval in the U.K., with a great deal of very incendiary racial politics – but at the same time, an amazing period for music and for culture generally – very creative, very politicized, very energized."

The idea for "Empire of Light" came out of the pandemic, and Mendes said it allowed him to come to terms with memories from childhood to see "if I could unlock anything interesting."