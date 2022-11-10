Paul Reiser's Son Had To Show Him Stranger Things And The Boys Before He Was Cast In Them

"Stranger Things" hasn't just been the breakout for its young talent like Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, or Natalia Dyer, it has also revitalized the careers of its older stars. Winona Ryder is consistently back in the spotlight for the first time since her 1990s heyday, while David Harbor went from a "hey, it's that guy!" character actor to a household name.

Season 2 continued that trend with Paul Reiser as Dr. Sam Owens. "Stranger Things" is all about the '80s, so Owens is an inversion of Reiser's "Aliens" character Carter Burke — a seemingly bad guy who turns out to be alright. On the "Lights Camera Barstool" podcast, Reiser admitted he only knew about the show thanks to his, "cultural canary in the coal mine," — his younger son Leon.

"[My son] told me about 'Stranger Things.' He watched it the hour it came out, like on a Friday ... So ironically that Monday, two days later, I get a call from my agent and he said, 'Are you familiar with this new show 'Stranger Things?' I went, 'Yeah, I don't live in a cave! Of course I am. I'm an expert.' Then he goes, 'Well good, because the Duffer Brothers want to meet you.'"

Leon Reiser came to regret keeping his old man in the loop. Reiser continued:

"I certainly would've watched Season 1 of 'Stranger Things' just because you have to, everybody's talking about it ... Left alone, I don't know that I would've watched Season 2. And [my son] said, with no trace of irony, 'You know Dad, that's true, I would've enjoyed Season 2 a lot more if you weren't in it.'"

Reiser compared this experience to Bruce Springsteen's revelation that his children don't keep up with his music: "you've gotta work hard to only know two [Springsteen] songs."