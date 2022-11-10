A Wounded Fawn Trailer: A Killer Cat-And-Mouse Game With A Surrealist Twist Hits Shudder In December

If you haven't already noticed, Shudder has been on a roll with its original acquisitions this year. From "Mad God" to "Resurrection" and everything else in between, it has proven itself as the premier horror speciality streamer. Now, it looks to add to its increasingly demented collection with Travis Stevens' surrealist rollercoaster "A Wounded Fawn."

You think you might know where this movie is going based on the first half of its new trailer. An obviously creepy man (Josh Ruben) lures an art collector named Meredith (Sarah Lind) to his secluded cabin in the woods. When she realizes that he may have sinister motivations, their dangerous cat-and-mouse game commences. However, there's something much more sinister going on behind this conventional plot, if the bizarre imagery involving demons and snakes throughout the trailer proves anything.

"A Wounded Fawn" had its world premiere earlier this year at the Tribeca Film Festival before screening at Fantastic Fest and FrightFest London. /Film's Chris Evangelista called the film "wholly unique and wonderfully disturbing" during this festival run, and if that doesn't get you hyped, then what will?