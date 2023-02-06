Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur Producers Discuss The Feel Of Marvel Animation's New Show [Exclusive Interview]

Music is definitely one of the things that stands out while watching that first episode. What was the process like of finding the right musicians or the right music coordinator to deliver the right sound?

Loter: The music executive producer is Raphael Saadiq and he is absolutely amazing. Early on, I knew he was absolutely the person I need to do this. But you know, he's a genius. He's very much in demand. He's touring. So he was doing a record signing at a record store in L.A. I made sure I was first in line and in the 30 seconds it took for him to sign my record, I pitched him the show. By the end of him signing my record, I had him actually signed on to "Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur."

That takes "elevator pitch" to a whole new level.

Clouden: Oh yeah. He shot his shot like Jordan, LeBron, and Kobe.

Loter: It's just been amazing ever since, because immediately he recognized, "Okay, this is a kid's show, but I don't want to kind of talk down to the audience. I want to create music that's going to speak to everyone." That's why the music is so good. Also, he was so interested in the narrative storytelling behind the songs. He wanted to know, "Okay, what's the emotion the character's going through? I want to kind of key off of that. That's my starting point." And then we would also throw a number of genres his way, like, "This might be good as a Broadway song or as a rap song or as pop song." He did everything completely effortlessly. It's just absolutely amazing.

In addition to the music and the striking visual style standing out in the show, another memorable aspect is the "language" that Devil Dinosaur uses to communicate with Lunella. What went into creating that visual language?

Loter: When [Fred Tatasciore] gets his scripts, it doesn't just say, "Devil makes noises here." He wants the dialogue written out because he wants to be able to emote. He wants to be able to do more than just sounds. He's an actor and he's giving a performance. With that being said, we had to find a way to visually represent Devil Dinosaur's language. We did it in emojis [because it's] simple and clear and direct.

Clouden: And current.

Loter: And current! When he's talking to other animals, you'll see that, even [as] it gets even more kind of broken down into levels of simplicity. There's one really funny sequence coming up where he's talking to some squirrels and some birds, and you could also tell that there's a different intelligence level going on with different animals and comprehension. The thing about visuals is it's ever-evolving, because you want to keep it fresh and you want to keep it different. So as soon as we come up with something interesting, we tend to kind of throw it into the show.