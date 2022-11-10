Why The Top Gun: Maverick VFX Team Changed The Color Of Jennifer Connelly's Pants [Exclusive]

When I was in film school, one professor showed us the underground car chase scene from "The Dark Knight" and the freeway chase scene from "Salt." This was a demonstration of staging and editing, and he was pointing out how when you break down the shots from "The Dark Knight," they actually don't make much spacial and linear sense, using the scene from "Salt" as one that shows things clearly. I think he also just wanted to take Christopher Nolan down a peg, but that's another story. Anyway, after he presented these two scenes to show why one was better than the other, I raised my hand and asked the class which scene they cared about more. They all said "The Dark Knight." Yes, some of the nuts and bolts filmmaking was lacking and continuity rarely matched, but that was the scene they were invested in.

You can get away with a lot if you have properly invested your audience in the characters, their relationships, and their obstacles. Ultimately, that is the goal of any story. Just look at the films of Martin Scorsese. They are scattered with continuity errors. Does it matter? Not at all. He taps at something emotionally truthful in all of his movies, and that is what you focus on, not whether or not someone is holding a cigarette in their fingers from one shot to another.

"Top Gun: Maverick" has an example of this that I guarantee almost no one reading this noticed the first, second, of fifth time they saw the box office juggernaut this year. Once you notice it, you will never believe you missed it, but it shows you the strength of the characters that you didn't. It all comes down to a pair of pants worn by Jennifer Connelly.