The Sympathizer: Everything We Know So Far About Park Chan-Wook's HBO Max Series

With "Decision to Leave" recently hitting theaters to critical acclaim, it's fair to say that Park Chan-wook is on a roll right now. Then again, when hasn't he been? He's been an extremely consistent director in terms of quality and themes, with classics like "Oldboy" and "The Handmaiden" to his name. While he's mostly known for movies, he's certainly dipped his toes into television thanks to his directorial stint on the British miniseries "The Little Drummer Girl."

Now, he's returning to the small screen with an adaptation of "The Sympathizer," the 2015 debut novel of Viet Thanh Nguyen that garnered critical acclaim. While this series has been in the works since 2021, it has finally begun production in both Los Angeles and Thailand, according to The Hollywood Reporter. If you're eagerly anticipating Park's next project as much as we are, then you're in luck. We've compiled all you need to know about "The Sympathizer," from what it's about to the eclectic cast it has amassed.