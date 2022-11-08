Everything We Know About Dr. Death Season 2 With Edgar Ramirez

Few true stories are as harrowing, grisly, or baffling as the ones presented on Wondery's "Dr. Death" podcast. The hit series investigates the stories of fraudulent, overconfident, often manipulative medical professionals who seem to purposely and pathologically put their patients' lives at risk. The first season, about spine-maiming Dr. Christopher Duntsch, who's now serving life in prison, captured listeners' attention when it debuted in 2018 and went on to inspire the Peacock series of the same name.

But the other seasons of "Dr. Death" are just as disturbing, and now, the Critics Choice-nominated drama series is set to return as an anthology. The second season will tell another story fans of the Wondery podcast will be familiar with: that of Dr. Paolo Macchiarini. Here's everything we know so far about the second installment of the series about horrendous medical malpractice.