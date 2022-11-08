Director Damien Chazelle Found The Early Talkies To Be A 'Catastrophic Loss' For Cinema

Judging from its dazzlingly chaotic trailer, Damien Chazelle's "Babylon" is hellbent on capturing early Hollywood in all its debauched, Roaring Twenties glory. The particulars of the plot are being kept under wraps, but it appears to be about the suddenly shifting fortunes of an industry about to plunge headlong into the era of sound motion pictures (aka "talkies"). With a ludicrously talented and attractive ensemble cast that includes Bradd Pitt, Margot Robie, Diego Calva, Olivia Wilde, Jovan Adepo and the should-be-in-everything Samara Weaving, it could be about the manufacturing of curling stones and we'd be there on opening day.

Though the film looks like a boozy blast, the sobering truth is that many great artists struggled with the transition from silents to talkies. Cinema had progressed tremendously as a visual medium. Masters like F.W. Murnau, Fritz Lang and Franz Borzage crafted films that were stylized, expressive and utterly captivating, while comedic performers like Buster Keaton, Charlie Chaplin and Harold Lloyd continued to explore the possibilities of physical comedy. When sound took over, filmmakers were constrained anew by technical limitations. The recording tools weren't yet up to the task, which forced filmmakers and actors to deal with a new, incredibly steep learning curve. It sounds like this painful process might be at the heart of "Babylon."