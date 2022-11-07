The Disney+ Percy Jackson & The Olympians Series Casts Lin-Manuel Miranda As Hermes

Now that "His Dark Materials" is ending, the search for the next title to carry the young adult (YA) fantasy torch is raging on. While we wait for more news about "The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes," Disney+ wants to become the home for second chances at adapting beloved YA books. It recently announced a new "Eragon" adaptation, and there's the highly anticipated "Percy Jackson & The Olympians."

First adapted in 2010 as "Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief" — a title that simple rolls off the tongue — that movie was a commercial success that was nevertheless heavily criticized for how much it deviated from the books, and for simply having a terrible script. It's a shame, because the books are rather good. Sure, they skew even younger than most YA novels, but they are highly entertaining adventures with poignant messages, and great characters. Author Rick Riordan managed to introduce Greek mythology to a new generation that would have otherwise never learned about Dionysus, or Persephone, or Kronos, boiling down the entire mythology to something children could understand and be entertained by.

Now, "Percy Jackson & The Olympians" hopes to do justice to the books, bringing Riordan himself to co-write the pilot with Jon Steinberg, and to executive produce the upcoming show.

"Percy Jackson" is set to star "The Adam Project" actor Walker Scobell as Percy, who discovers he is the son of the actual Greek god Poseidon, and goes to train at a special camp for demigods before getting involved in a conflict that threatens to start a war between all the gods. The show also stars Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Virginia Kull, Jason Mantzoukas, Megan Mullally, and more. Now, the cast has added a new star.