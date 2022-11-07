Gears Of War Movie, Animated Series Headed To Netflix

"Gears of War" was first announced as a movie in 2007, just months after the first game hit shelves (back when we all got our video games from shelves). That iteration was in the works with New Line, with "Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl" screenwriter Stuart Beattie attached to the script. By 2010, the project had stalled after writers' room changes and reports that would-be director Len Wiseman left due to a slashed budget.

The "Gears of War" adaptation rose from the dead once more in 2016, this time with Universal at the helm, but little ever came of that version after a 2018 announcement that "xXx: The Return of Xander Cage" screenwriter F. Scott Frazier would be penning the script. Needless to say, several years have passed since then, and we shouldn't assume anyone whose name was once in the running is still attached to the project. THR says the Netflix version of the story does not yet have any filmmakers or producers on board, so the ink is still drying on this new deal.

While an "I'll believe it when I see it" attitude is certainly warranted from "Gears of War" fans at this point, THR says Netflix has "grand ambitions" for the franchise, and with shows like "Arcane" and "Castlevania" under their belt, the streamer has a good track record for adapting video games. The original "Gears of War" game tells an apocalyptic story about the last-chance battle between a military group headed up by a disgraced soldier and the Locust Horde that's taken over earth.

In a tweet, Netflix wrote:

Gears of War was released 16 years ago today and to mark the occasion, Netflix has partnered with The Coalition to adapt the @GearsofWar video game saga into a live action feature film, followed by an adult animated series — with the potential for more stories to follow!