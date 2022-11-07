Carnival Row Season 2 Trailer: The Final Season Promises Everything Will Fall Into Place

It's been a long, long wait since season 1 of "Carnival Row" debuted on Prime Video to generally positive reactions (/Film's Vanessa Armstrong reviewed the first season here). Fans have anxiously waited since August of 2019 to find out what happens next in the dystopian fantasy series that doesn't seem that much more heightened than our own world. With the recent news that season 2 will bring the series to a grand conclusion, Prime Video subsequently dropped a brief but evocative new teaser for the next installment of the show.

Focusing on issues of immigration, oppression, power grabs, an ongoing murder-mystery, and even a will-they/won't they romance at the heart of it all, "Carnival Row" quickly made itself feel wholly relevant to our own turbulent political times ... though with the added distinction of exploring these topics through characters who happen to be mythical, wing-sprouting "fae," goblins, fauns, and other mythological creatures.

Over three years since season 1 came and went, viewers will no doubt be anxious to get their first look at the continuing adventures of Orlando Bloom's Rycroft "Philo" Philostrate, Cara Delevingne's Vignette Stonemoss, and many more returning (and new!) faces. Check out the new footage below.