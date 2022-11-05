Zac Efron Passed On Playing A Young Matthew Perry Again, But Not In A 17 Again Sequel

"Well, it was Zac Efron," the actor revealed when asked about dream casting for the film. "But he said no. So we've got to find somebody who says yes." He also revealed that Aubrey Plaza "came very close" to playing the main character's love interest. Perry says the role "would have been perfect for her because I think she's great," adding that "there's some dramatic stuff" in the film as well.

Plaza has been pretty busy lately, starring in TV shows "The White Lotus" and "Little Demon" and the Sundance favorite "Emily the Criminal." She's also set to appear in Marvel's "Agatha: Coven of Chaos." Efron too has a tight schedule: he starred in the recent "Firestarter" remake and "The Greatest Beer Run Ever" this year, and is currently filming "The Iron Claw."

The film, which Perry did not mention by name on the podcast, would mark the directorial debut for Perry, who most famously played Chandler Bing in the beloved sitcom "Friends" before going on to act in projects like "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip" and "The Good Wife." As much as I'm interested to see what Perry's directing career would look like, it seems like this project is still in the early stages, so we'll have to wait and see what happens.

The actor's book tour has already led to plenty of unexpected headlines, as when passages of the memoir shared by Variety seemed to reveal that he had some inexplicable — and surprisingly dark – beef with Keanu Reeves. Perry walked back his choice to mention Reeves by name when lamenting how the actor was still walking around when others like River Phoenix had died, telling People, "I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologize."