Heartstopper Season 2: Everything We Know So Far About The Next Season Of The Netflix Teen Hit
When "Heartstopper" hit Netflix earlier this year, it was nothing short of a phenomenon. The adorable, emotional teen romance was the title on everyone's lips for weeks after its first season debuted, so it was no surprise when it was renewed for more episodes just a month after it aired. But fans will still have to wait a while longer for the next chapter of the story of high schoolers Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor), as season 2 only recently entered production.
Still, even in the off-season, "Heartstopper" is worth celebrating. The show was just nominated for nine Emmys at the newly launched Children and Family Emmys Awards, an offshoot of the prestigious award show that's designed specifically to honor media aimed at kids and teens. Connor and Locke are among the nominees, along with their co-stars Yasmin Finney, William Gao, and Olivia Colman.
While the Emmys show some "Heartstopper" love, we're rounding up everything you need to know about season 2 ahead of its release.
When and where to watch Heartstopper season 2
"Heartstopper" season 2 is set to stream on Netflix, just like season 1 did. This seems like a no-brainer, but there's been a lot going on at Netflix lately, and the streamer seems to be canceling a lot of LGBTQ+ shows this year, so it's worth noting that "Heartstopper" is sticking around. In fact, the series proved so successful and beloved that it was actually renewed for two seasons, a rarity in the streaming world.
When it comes to the show's second season, we know the "where," but not the "when." The release date for season 2 hasn't been announced yet, but impatient fans will be glad to know the show's already back in production. In late September, the Instagram account for Netflix UK posted a very sweet video capturing what appears to be a table read for the new season. It features many of the main cast — including a few newbies — saying "hi" to the camera, plus some behind-the-scenes footage of folks hugging and hanging out that reminds me of school friends reuniting on the first day back after summer vacation.
It's tough to guess when "Heartstopper" will return, as Netflix series don't always run on regular timelines. Scale, shooting location, and production factors can all contribute to when a show returns. While "Heartstopper" isn't a behemoth, effects-heavy show like "Stranger Things" that could take years between seasons, it also doesn't seem like the kind of show the streamer would want to rush, given the passion fans have for getting the source material just right.
It's reasonable to guess that "Heartstopper" season 2 will debut in 2023, but we can't say for certain.
What we think Heartstopper season 2 will be about
Speaking of source material, it's a pretty great guide to what season 2 of the series may look like. Season 1 of "Heartstopper" neatly covered the first two volumes of Alice Oseman's graphic novels, which began as a webcomic before being published by Hachette. The story so far has included some serious elements, like hints of emotional abuse in Charlie's first, closeted relationship, transphobia faced by the pair's friend Elle (Finney), and the fear and complexity surrounding being "out" in different spaces. But the books dive into even darker territory as they continue to unfold, and Locke and Connor say they're prepared for the show to tackle those themes.
In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Locke speculated about future plots, saying, "I think it's quite easy to look ahead at a second season because of volume three and four of the novels. Charlie develops an eating disorder and his mental health takes a turn for the worse and I think that would be interesting to look into, especially if the show continues to be very much a teen show." He also points out that the show isn't inherently dark, but looks at things "from an optimistic lens," which is the approach he thinks it could take when dealing with such sensitive topics.
Meanwhile, Connor points to the furthering of Tao (Gao) and Elle's relationship as something fans would be excited to see in season 2, and also says that the third volume of the graphic novel talks a lot about "how to deal with [Charlie's problems] as a couple and learning healthy practices as a couple." Other plots in future volumes include the pair's school trip to Paris and Nick coming out to his father. There's also reportedly one more volume of the "Heartstopper" graphic novels in the works.
What we know about the cast and crew of Heartstopper season 2
Pretty much the whole "Heartstopper" cast is returning for season 2. In addition to stars Connor, Locke, Finney, and Gao, we'll be seeing more of the ensemble cast that includes Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Sebastian Croft, Tobie Donovan, Bradley Riches, Rhea Norwood, Cormac Hyde-Corrin, Jenny Walser, Fisayo Akinade, Alan Turkington, Chetna Pandya, and Olivia Colman. Writer-creator Oseman and executive producer Patrick Walters are also back on board, as both were involved in the official season 2 announcement.
Plus, we'll be seeing plenty of new faces at Truham Grammar High School and its sister school Higgs, as well. According to Tudum, Bel Priestley will play Elle's friend, Naomi, while Ash Self will play her friend Felix. "Call My Agent" star Thibault de Montalembert will play Nick's father Stephane. Leila Khan will play another student at Elle's school named Sahar Zahid, while Nima Taleghani ("Danny Boy") will play a teacher at Charlie and Nick's school called Mr. Farouk. Finally, we'll get to meet Nick's older brother, who's played by Jack Barton ("The Letter For The King").