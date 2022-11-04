Heartstopper Season 2: Everything We Know So Far About The Next Season Of The Netflix Teen Hit

"Heartstopper" season 2 is set to stream on Netflix, just like season 1 did. This seems like a no-brainer, but there's been a lot going on at Netflix lately, and the streamer seems to be canceling a lot of LGBTQ+ shows this year, so it's worth noting that "Heartstopper" is sticking around. In fact, the series proved so successful and beloved that it was actually renewed for two seasons, a rarity in the streaming world.

When it comes to the show's second season, we know the "where," but not the "when." The release date for season 2 hasn't been announced yet, but impatient fans will be glad to know the show's already back in production. In late September, the Instagram account for Netflix UK posted a very sweet video capturing what appears to be a table read for the new season. It features many of the main cast — including a few newbies — saying "hi" to the camera, plus some behind-the-scenes footage of folks hugging and hanging out that reminds me of school friends reuniting on the first day back after summer vacation.

It's tough to guess when "Heartstopper" will return, as Netflix series don't always run on regular timelines. Scale, shooting location, and production factors can all contribute to when a show returns. While "Heartstopper" isn't a behemoth, effects-heavy show like "Stranger Things" that could take years between seasons, it also doesn't seem like the kind of show the streamer would want to rush, given the passion fans have for getting the source material just right.

It's reasonable to guess that "Heartstopper" season 2 will debut in 2023, but we can't say for certain.