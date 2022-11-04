Where You Can Watch George & Tammy With Jessica Chastain And Michael Shannon

The long and winding journey to get "George & Tammy" to the small screen has undergone one final detour before the premiere date for the limited series. Originally conceived as a feature film for Fox Searchlight years back, which is when actor Jessica Chastain first became attached to the project, the dramatization of famous country music singers George Jones and Tammy Wynette eventually landed as a Spectrum Original that would eventually air on the Paramount+ streaming service. That release plan has changed once again, however, as Variety reports that "George & Tammy" will now move to Showtime.

Starring Michael Shannon as George Jones alongside Chastain as Tammy Wynette, "George & Tammy" is set to debut simultaneously — and commercial-free — on both Showtime and Paramount Network. The rest of the six-episode drama will then air exclusively on Showtime every Sunday. But that's not all. New episodes will also be made available to stream and on-demand a few days early on Fridays, but only for those who subscribe to either Showtime or Paramount+.

This move comes in the wake of former Showtime CEO David Nevins stepping down from the role last month, making this the first major shakeup for successor Chris McCarthy and indicating his plans for the company's future offerings. According to Variety, McCarthy "intends to build up the premium cabler's roster of programming with similar shows featuring A-list talent" and "George & Tammy" is only the beginning. Read on for all the details.