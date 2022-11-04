Where You Can Watch George & Tammy With Jessica Chastain And Michael Shannon
The long and winding journey to get "George & Tammy" to the small screen has undergone one final detour before the premiere date for the limited series. Originally conceived as a feature film for Fox Searchlight years back, which is when actor Jessica Chastain first became attached to the project, the dramatization of famous country music singers George Jones and Tammy Wynette eventually landed as a Spectrum Original that would eventually air on the Paramount+ streaming service. That release plan has changed once again, however, as Variety reports that "George & Tammy" will now move to Showtime.
Starring Michael Shannon as George Jones alongside Chastain as Tammy Wynette, "George & Tammy" is set to debut simultaneously — and commercial-free — on both Showtime and Paramount Network. The rest of the six-episode drama will then air exclusively on Showtime every Sunday. But that's not all. New episodes will also be made available to stream and on-demand a few days early on Fridays, but only for those who subscribe to either Showtime or Paramount+.
This move comes in the wake of former Showtime CEO David Nevins stepping down from the role last month, making this the first major shakeup for successor Chris McCarthy and indicating his plans for the company's future offerings. According to Variety, McCarthy "intends to build up the premium cabler's roster of programming with similar shows featuring A-list talent" and "George & Tammy" is only the beginning. Read on for all the details.
George & Tammy comes to Showtime
Based on the book "The Three of Us: Growing Up with Tammy and George" which was written by their daughter, Georgette Jones, "George & Tammy" will become the latest prestige television series hoping to ride a wave of critical acclaim and A-list stars to awards glory. The move to Showtime should help with the optics of such ambitions, at the very least. Newly installed President and CEO of Showtime and Paramount Media Networks Chris McCarthy had this to say about the announcement:
"Jessica and Michael are truly extraordinary as Tammy and George and their searing performances and undeniable chemistry bring to life the legendary relationship of the King and Queen of country music. The creators and the entire cast have delivered a series with the subtlety, nuance, and complexity that are the hallmarks of the Showtime brand and what our viewers' deserve and demand."
Created by Abe Sylvia (who also worked with Chastain on "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"), the series features John Hillcoat ("The Road") as director and executive producer and will also star an ensemble cast that includes Steve Zahn, Kelly McCormack, Walton Goggins, Pat Healy, David Wilson Barnes, and Katy Mixon. The series will debut December 4, 2022.
George & Tammy chronicles the country music power couple, Tammy Wynette and George Jones, whose complicated-but-enduring relationship inspired some of the most iconic music of all time.