Andor's Kyle Soller Explains What Happened To Syril Karn's Dad [Exclusive]

Through nine episodes of "Andor" on Disney+, some fairly toxic relationships have popped up, none more so than the mother-and-son dynamic between Syril Karn and his domineering mother, Eedy Karn. Sure, the fixed marriage between Senator Mon Mothma to her husband and consort Perrin Fertha is fraught with problems. But at least they can bond over how miserable they are together while networking at cocktail parties on Coruscant.

From early on, it's clear that Eedy sees her floundering son as an epic disappointment who is wasting his potential. Seeing their pained interactions hints at a darker past that hasn't been revealed yet where Eedy may have some justification for the mistreatment of her son. Syril is finding new footing as a mid-level officer for the Empire, and if his confident interactions with ISB officer Dedra Meero in this week's episode are any indication, he may eventually make his mother proud.

Actor Kyle Soller plays Syril Karn with a surprising level of depth that foreshadows greater things to come for his character. Who knows? If he would have had a father figure in his life, maybe he would be much farther along by now. In an interview with /Film's Ryan Scott, Soller spoke in length about crafting a backstory for the Karn family that might explain having an absentee father.