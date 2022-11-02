How Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet Of Curiosities Built That Terrifying Rat Queen

Guillermo del Toro's "Cabinet of Curiosities" is full of strange, freaky, and delightful treasures. The Netflix anthology series boasts a treasure trove of horrors that range from the otherworldly and Lovecraftian to the deceptively mundane. But for fans of practical effects, one of the cabinet's residents stands tail and shoulders above the rest: the Rat Queen.

The Rat Queen makes her grand entrance in the appropriately named episode "Graveyard Rats," which is directed by Vincenzo Natali ("Splice") and stars David Hewlett as a grave robber trapped in a cycle of bad luck. Hewlett's Masson is in bad shape by the time he meets the Rat Queen, downtrodden and seemingly doomed to never get the money he needs. Also, he's plagued by rats for much of the episode's runtime. Lots and lots of rats. Needless to say, this is an episode of TV you should skip if you're afraid of the creatures.

But the episode's smaller rats are built with CGI, whereas the mama rat was the real, non-special-effects deal, and she looks it. No, it wasn't a real giant rat, but a fully operable custom-made puppet that's impressive to witness on screen. According to Natali's interview with Newsweek, the massive prop was created by a company called Spectral Motion, and as he puts it, "It was really quite something to behold."