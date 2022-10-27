Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet Of Curiosities Got A Little Too Claustrophobic For David Hewlett

This post contains spoilers for episode 2 of "Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities."

After Guillermo del Toro sets up the premise for episode 2 of "Cabinet of Curiosities," titled "Graveyard Rats," the narrative follows a grave robber named Masson (David Hewlett) whose livelihood is endangered due to pesky rats. A horrifying tale about greed and hubris, Graveyard Rats" evokes anxiety and claustrophobia, especially when Masson crawls through narrow underground tunnels in which primordial forces lurk in the darkness. Hewlett, who is sublime as the con man who waxes poetic, struggled during the underground tunnel scenes, as it was a little too claustrophobic for his liking.

The episode director, Vincenzo Natali, recently spoke to Newsweek and recounted the experience of filming in crawl spaces, joking that he was "scarred for life." The "Cube" director also praised Hewlett's dedication to the uncomfortable scenes, as the role demanded a considerable level of physicality. Natali said:

"Then for David, [he] was such a courageous soul and worked so hard without complaint under very physically trying circumstances, I mean it's not easy to wiggle in there and he did it for 17 days or the better part of them."

This is no small feat, as Hewlett had to move around really compact crawl spaces while capturing the horror of being faced with a ginormous rat and being chased by a reanimated skeleton. The tunnels, along with the coffin in which Masson ultimately finds himself shut, were specifically designed and engineered for the episode by production designer Tamara Deverell and cinematographer Colin Hoult. The result is a spectacular, peculiar story about vengeful rodents and undead devotees that live within the caverns of the earth.